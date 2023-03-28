Guernsey Post cuts 35 jobs due to financial loss
Guernsey Post has announced 35 employees have taken voluntary redundancy.
The company confirmed it was restructuring as it expected to make a substantial loss in its last financial year.
It said the majority of redundancies were from the operations team, and would take place in three phases.
CEO Boley Smillie said he had to reduce his workforce by 12%, but had no plans for further redundancies.
"The 35 jobs will be a phased reduction over this year, a number of staff will be going in April and then towards the end of the year all of them will have departed so, no, no more, that's it, we're done," he said.
In January, the company increased postal rate prices as it said it was expecting to make a loss for the first time in 11 years.
Mr Smillie said he was "very confident" once plans were delivered, the company would be "back in profit".
"Commercially, were looking to try and grow the business, that's equally important, this is probably the single biggest change that we've undergone in the last 20, 30 years so it is really significant, really big for us."
