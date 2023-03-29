Guernsey unions accept States pay offer
Two unions representing Guernsey States employees have accepted a three-year pay deal.
Union members were asked to consider a pay parity review as part of the pay offer, which will be backdated to 2022.
The deal has now been accepted by the Royal College of Midwives and Prospect, having previously been agreed to by the Royal College of Nursing and Unite.
It will give a 5% salary uplift and a sum of £500 for 2022, consolidated into pay scales.
In 2023, an uplift equal to the rate of inflation, which was 7% in June 2022 and for 2024 it is an uplift equal to the rate of inflation minus 1% to a minimum of 0%.
Deputy industrial disputes officer Kate Brown said she was pleased it had been accepted by the Royal College of Midwives and Prospect.
"We expect this to be very welcome news for employees, bringing the ongoing uncertainty to an end and ensuring they will receive a deserved pay increase, which recognises the incredibly important contribution made by the people working in health and social care services," she said.
Policy and Resources member, Deputy David Mahoney said it was good news for everyone.
"Most union groups accepted it very quickly, obviously not everybody, we have been having those discussions and I guess the reflection is there's nothing else that's been put on the table so there's nothing that we could have added to push it through sooner or later really," he said.
Teaching union, NASUWT, is the only public sector union yet to accept the deal and it has been referred to a tribunal.
