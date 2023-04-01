Guernsey GSPCA puffin sculptures fundraiser launched
A series of 60 Atlantic puffin statues are appearing across Guernsey to celebrate the birds in their arrival month of April.
The Puffin Parade is a community event organised by the GPSCA and Autism Guernsey.
The sculptures, which were created in the Philippines, have been decorated by local artists, clubs, community groups, schools, charities and day centres.
They are being placed on plinths around the island.
The sculptures have been gathered at Government House and distributed to their various locations throughout the week.
As part of the project, there will be a quiz, an app game and a raffle to raise money, which islanders have been invited to help with.
GSPCA manager Steve Byrne said the project was "a real community celebration" which would help support the "vital work of both organisations" on the island.
