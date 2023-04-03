Covid-19: Lateral flow tests no longer free for symptomatic islanders
- Published
Free lateral flow tests (LFTs) will no longer be available for symptomatic islanders.
Community testing for Covid-19 and the use of LFTs are being downscaled, the States of Guernsey said.
It comes as public health guidance on dealing with Covid-19 infections has been updated in line with other respiratory virus infections.
Islanders are asked to continue to stay at home if unwell and seek medical treatment if needed.
The States said LFTs would continue to be used to minimise the risk of potential outbreaks in vulnerable locations including the hospital, care homes and prison.
Visitors to these locations are no longer advised to test beforehand, but are strongly encouraged against visiting friends or relatives if symptomatic.
Health and care workers will continue to be tested if symptomatic.
Dr Nicola Brink, director of public health, said: "As individuals we don't self-test for other respiratory virus infections, we naturally stay at home if unwell and seek advice and treatment from our GP if needed."
