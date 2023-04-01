New Alderney ambulance service starts

St John Ambulance and Rescue Service has recruited four Alderney residents as emergency ambulance crew

Alderney's new ambulance service has begun operating.

It has started after St John Ambulance and Rescue Service (SJARS) in Guernsey was appointed in October 2022 by the States of Alderney to run operations.

The change comes after a report released last year found the service's previous model was "unsafe".

Four new local staff had been recruited and were being supported by a member of Guernsey staff temporarily stationed in the island, service bosses said.

It was operating as an extension of the Guernsey service, with crews given the same training and development as their bailiwick colleagues, SJARS said.

St John Ambulance and Rescue Service
Four Alderney residents - Mike Lord, Mel Walden, Maria Collier and Angela Etheredge - were given training ahead of becoming operational

