Guernsey committee wants to demolish Castel Hospital
- Published
Guernsey's top political committee wants to demolish Castel Hospital.
Policy and Resources (P&R) said the site would be used for a public-private partnership to build homes.
Currently civil servants are considering whether to list the building as a protected building.
Property Lead for P&R, Deputy David Mahoney, said he hoped it was not listed as he wanted it demolished due to it being "an absolute state".
Staff at the site would be moved to Raymond Falla House in St Martin's.
'Absolute state'
Mr Mahoney said: "As anyone who has ever tried to renovate a place knows it is far cheaper to start with a clean slate, knock it down and start again. Rather than try to repair it.
"The insides are not fit for refurbishment.
"Most of the floors are covered in black mould and there are lots of dead pigeons, it's an absolute state."
In January 2022, Mr Mahoney announced his intention to use the land around the site at the Castel Hospital to build 90 new homes.
Currently the site is used by staff from Health and Social Care's (HSC) community nursing and transportation teams.
P&R and HSC's plans are to move these staff to Raymond Falla House in St Martin's.
Mr Mahoney said: "The plan is to demolish Raymond Falla House and build something purpose built. It would be a community hub.
"It doesn't make sense to use the current building."
He wants to see bulldozers on the site before the end of this political term in June 2025, and is discussing the potential heritage status of the building at the P&R meeting later.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.