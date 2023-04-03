Guernsey ambulance service has one of its busiest ever days
- Published
The Guernsey ambulance service said it had experienced "one of the busiest days" in its history over the weekend.
The service said it responded to 34 cases in 24 hours on Saturday, when on an average day it would respond to 18 calls.
On the same day, Alderney marked the first day of its new ambulance service, which responded to four cases over the weekend.
Chief ambulance officer Mark Mapp said its services were in "high demand".
A total of six off-duty staff were called back into work to maintain emergency cover in Guernsey.
Mr Mapp praised the "absolutely fantastic and dedicated workforce of the emergency ambulance service in Guernsey who have supported their Alderney colleagues and friends over the past three months."
