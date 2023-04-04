Staff lose jobs amid vehicle giant's liquidation
A commercial vehicle firm in Guernsey has been placed into liquidation with most of its 27 staff made redundant.
Rabeys Commercial Vehicles has been hit by supply chain issues and rising energy prices contributed to the financial position, liquidators said.
Stephen Marquis, who has worked at the company for more than 15 years, said he was "gutted" by the news.
Mr Marquis said "We've toiled away for the last week with no pay.
"Hopefully we can start making phone calls tonight and with the need for mechanics at the moment, drift into other jobs."
Rabeys also operates in Jersey and discussions about that site's future are ongoing.
Rabeys Garage Limited was established in 1976 and for more than 40 years had operated one of the largest vehicle fleet sales and maintenance businesses in Guernsey.
It provided services to many of the large fleet and island infrastructure operators, including the States of Guernsey.
Liquidators Interpath Advisory and KPMG have been appointed.
In a statement, the firms blamed "major supply chain issues, rising energy and parts prices, coupled with rising interest rates" for Rabeys' collapse.
Andy Neilson was an apprentice mechanic at Rabeys and spent the afternoon collecting his tools at the site.
He said: "I love my job, everyone I worked with was amazing. I learnt so much, but today it's all come to an end and it's very upsetting.
"I'm not being paid for some of my recent work, we were led to believe things were all fine. But what can you do, we are the bottom men in this company."
Ben Jackson has worked at the company for more than a decade and said he was frustrated at the lack of information in recent weeks.
"I've got bills to pay, and it is a real hassle. We've been told it's fine, your job is fine and then boom. This.
"I'm living pay check to pay check."
Linda Johnson, partner at KPMG in Guernsey and joint liquidator, said "Rabeys has been an important part of island life in Guernsey and Jersey for many years.
"Our immediate priority will be to assist the employees and creditors to submit their claims in the liquidation."
Geoff Jacobs from Interpath said: "The joint liquidators are committed to ensuring that the optimum outcome for creditors is achieved and supporting the employees at what is a difficult time for all concerned."
"Any parties who have an interest in the business or its assets should contact the liquidators in early course."
The liquidation of Rabeys follows the collapse of the Garenne Construction Group at the weekend.
