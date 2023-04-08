Guernsey Ports gears up for 'very busy' summer season
Guernsey Ports is gearing up for a busy summer season by preparing and upgrading key facilities.
As well as various other events, Guernsey is set to host the Island Games in July.
Harbour master David Barker said there had been a lot of work behind the scenes to prepare for peak months.
Mr Barker said although early cruise bookings were down "a little" on last year, the port was still expecting "lots of visitors".
In St Peter Port Harbour the walk ashore pontoons, which are removed each winter, have been reinstalled this week.
The nearby shower block is also being upgraded, including a new hot water boiler.
Local mooring facilities have also been undergoing winter maintenance ahead of the main boating months.
'Ready for Easter'
Later this month the Crown Pier and Victoria Marina will play host to the Guernsey Boat Show which promises to be well attended and will be a showcase for local marine traders.
Mr Barker said: "We are ready for Easter and, with the forecast for excellent weather over the Bank Holiday weekend, we are likely to see a lot of local boat owners taking to the water and visiting boats - taking an early opportunity to visit our islands.
"Then next week we have the first visiting cruise ship which is due to arrive on 12 April with 1,400 passengers."
Mr Barker said Guernsey Ports currently had 76 ships due to visit between now and the end of October.
