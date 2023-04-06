Bailiwick of Guernsey represented at coronation
- Published
The Bailiwick of Guernsey will be represented at the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III next month.
The Lieutenant-Governor and the bailiff will represent the Bailiwick's three jurisdictions at the coronation.
They will join representatives from Jersey and the Isle of Man at the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.
Guernsey's Lieutenant-Governor Lt Gen Richard Cripwell said it was "an honour to represent one of the Crown's oldest possessions" at the coronation.
He said: "The fact that the Bailiff and I have been invited to attend the coronation also reaffirms the close and enduring bond between these islands and the Crown, which defines our constitutional identity."
The King and Queen Consort will arrive at Westminster Abbey in a procession starting from Buckingham Palace, known as The King's Procession.
There are several stages to the coronation service, starting with the recognition.
The King will stand alongside the 700-year-old coronation chair, to be presented to the congregation by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
The monarch will then swear an oath to uphold the law and the Church of England before being seated in the coronation chair to be anointed with holy oil.
The States of Guernsey has announced a programme of events on the island for the coronation.
Events include, but are not limited to, a vigil, bell ringing, a coronation parade, a gun salute, a live streaming of the coronation itself and a live streaming of the coronation concert.
The full list of events and other information can be found on the States of Guernsey website.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.