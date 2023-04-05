Guernsey High School receives mixed Ofsted report
- Published
A high school in Guernsey has received a mixed review from an external inspection report.
La Mare de Carteret High School was rated "good" in Behaviour and Attitudes and in Personal Development and Welfare.
It also received a "requires improvement" in the categories of Quality of Education and Leadership and Management.
The report found its curriculum needed to be more "ambitious".
Inspectors identified the school's reading curriculum as needing to be more established, and expectations of what students could achieve were "not consistently high enough", and leaders needed to "work on raising them".
It found staff were proud to work at the school, that it was an inclusive, "happy and welcoming place" with rare amounts of bullying, and senior leaders were making improvements to the quality of education.
Principal Verona Tomlin said she was proud of what students had achieved.
"While there are undoubtedly areas where we can, and will, improve, I was heartened that the inspection report reinforces our belief that we are on the right track," she said.
Director of Education Nick Hynes said the "requires improvement" grading should not be viewed as a negative as it meant "the school is on the right track."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.