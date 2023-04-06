Guernsey child dental health project marks 10th anniversary
- Published
A programme to prevent tooth decay among preschool children in Guernsey is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
SuperSmiles, run by the Children's Dental Service, said it had reached more than 2,300 children.
The programme offers daily supervised tooth brushing and teaching about good oral hygiene.
It also encourages parents to take their children to the dentist regularly and provides oral health education to schools and other groups.
Ruth Sharp, head of the States of Guernsey Early Years Team, said that the programme had shown positive results in reducing dental decay and increasing dental check-ups among children.
According to a survey on reception children in the island for 2021/2022, only 11.2% of children had evidence of dental decay, compared with 19% in 2011.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.