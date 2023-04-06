Alderney fishermen hold boycott over new moorings
No local fish or shellfish will be sold in Alderney over Easter in a boycott over new mooring placements at its harbour.
Fishermen from the island said the moorings had been moved due to upgrades to the pontoon.
Work began on building an extended pontoon for visitors arriving at Alderney's harbour in February.
Alderney's Harbour Office said it had done all it could to make the moorings suitable for the fishing community.
Fishermen said the new pontoon would cost them more money and they were concerned their boats would not fit in the new space.
They intend to sell all of their catches in France during the boycott.
Local fisher Lewis Main said he was boycotting the mooring because it could impact his business.
He said: "We do have two permanent moorings in the inner harbour but these are no good when you have a boat with a tank and live shellfish in which needs water permanently circulating, good quality water to keep their catch alive, so a mooring that dries out isn't a feasible option.
"So I'm going to sort of assess the situation in a month or so when the pontoon is in and see if it is possible to tie in places that they have suggested I can't see it happening."
Mr Main said if no resolution was met, he would have to fish elsewhere other than his home.
"It's my home and I will come back and I will try, if not I'll have to make a permanent move, I'll have to leave the island, I don't have any other option."
'Bent over backwards'
Alderney's Chair of General Service Lin Maurice said there were "plenty" of options for trawlers.
"The harbour office has bent over backwards trying to please them with their wants and dislikes about this that and the other, the new arrangements as far as I'm aware, because I was at the meetings, they were happy with.
"All of a sudden, they're not happy with them, I can't understand what this boycott of fishing for Easter is all about."
Ms Maurice said installing a new pontoon was "a matter of safety" for visitors when arriving the Alderney from the ferry.
"They can raft up on the western side if they want to, they can moor up on the eastern side, there's going to be a new tie offender put in there to help them as well so they can load their bait into their boats quite happily without any danger, so I honestly don't know what more can we do."
