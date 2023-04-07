Ferry company to operate subsidised Alderney service
- Published
A company has been selected to run the subsidised ferry service between Alderney and Guernsey this summer.
Alderney Ferry Services Ltd has won the government contract after a tender process.
It already runs a daily service between the islands and will now operate two return trips a day from 1 May.
The States of Alderney said "the service provides a vital connection", and fares will remain the same as last year with the subsidy assistance.
Economic Development Committee Chairman Alex Snowdon said: "We are delighted to award the tender to Alderney Ferry Services to operate the inter-island service for this summer season.
"We have been working hard to provide support through a subsidy which guarantees a service as well as maintaining fares against a background of increased costs."
The service will be operated by the 12-passenger vessel Causeway Explorer.
During Alderney Week in August, it will run additional services between the islands.
The fares will remain £50 one-way per adult and £40 one-way per child up to 14 with babies under two travelling free.
There is no extra charge for large luggage, cycles and sports equipment.
The subsidised journeys will continue until the end of September.
Alderney Ferry Services co-director Charlie Smith said: "Having already started our service, and with the continued settling weather, we look forward to welcoming existing and new passengers onboard Causeway Explorer this season."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.