Sale of Brockhurst 'an opportunity' for National Trust of Guernsey
The sale of a historic home donated to the National Trust of Guernsey will help improve the charity's financial position, its president says.
Brockhurst, a stately home in St Peter Port, was bequeathed to the trust in 2000 by the late Florian Carr.
But the trust has decided to put the house on the market for nearly £4m to raise funds for maintenance on its other properties.
The trust's president Mike Brown said: "It's going to create an opportunity."
'Opportunity'
Mr Brown said the charity was selling the property as it did not have sufficient funds to maintain the 11 other properties in its portfolio.
"The trust has been around for about 60 years - we want it to be around for the next 60 years, and to do that we need some liquidity," he said.
"In a perfect world we wouldn't do it, but we don't live in a perfect world, we have to be realistic.
"By selling this property, it will enable us to create a reserve which will enable us to maintain our other properties going forward and hopefully do a lot more on the island," he added.
Mr Brown said proceeds from the sale would also help to improve the charity's "offering to the island", including extending the Folk and Costume Museum.
