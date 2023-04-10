Repairs to Petit Port steps delayed further
- Published
The second phase of repair work on the Petit Port steps will take place once weather conditions improve.
A large landslip filled and damaged a rock-catcher fence at the top of the steps in 2021, and access had to be closed due to the risk of falling rocks.
The first phase of work has been completed, but rope access work is now needed below the landslip area.
The work can now only be carried out once there are drier ground conditions.
The States of Guernsey's Agriculture, Countryside & Land Management Services (ACLMS) said the steps were closed for public access because of the risk they pose to members of the public.
While work is under way, the States urged boaters to take notice of signage in the area and not enter the steps from the beach.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.