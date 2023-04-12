New cannabis laws 'could be stopped outside of Guernsey'
- Published
Government departments in Guernsey are looking at the possible legalisation of cannabis, but any planned laws could be stopped outside of the bailiwick, a senior politician has said.
Policy & Resources Committee member Deputy Bob Murray said several departments were examining the issue.
But he added any law was not likely to get UK royal assent "at the moment".
The Committee for Health and Social Care (HSC) confirmed results of scoping work would not be looked at until July.
Deputies are due to decide on States' priorities in July following calls for a reduction earlier this year.
'Hurdles encountered'
Politicians agreed in 2022 to investigate the legal status of cannabis.
But Deputy Murray said any new law might not go on the statute books because it still had to go though King Charles III's advisors.
He said: "One of the hurdles we've encountered as we have looked more deeply in cannabis legalisation is getting royal assent in the UK [passed by the King's Privy Council], which, at the moment, appears very unlikely."
The benefits and rewards of legalising cannabis would allow the States to do a lot of good, another politician said.
Analysis: John Fernandez, BBC Guernsey Political Reporter
The topic of Guernsey's legislative independence isn't the kind of pressing topic which is going to see thousands of islanders marching along the seafront like GST.
But this case study with cannabis shows its importance and why successive assemblies have been looking to do something about it.
At the moment, all laws passed by Guernsey's States need to be approved by the UK's Privy Council - normally a formality.
However, the States is set to be asked whether assent can be given to legislation closer to home by the lieutenant governor, who is the Crown's personal representative in the bailiwick.
This example may provide a prescient example of why local legislators may be keen to "take back control" of their own law-making.
HSC member Deputy Mark Leadbeater said it was time for government to "dispel the stigma" about the drug.
He said: "It is not this evil like alcohol and tobacco... if we can regulate it, if we could tax it, then all the better."
Laws are in place in Guernsey to allow local doctors to prescribe privately cannabis products manufactured to a pharmaceutical standard.
Outside of these, cannabis is a Class B substance under the Misuse of Drugs Law.
