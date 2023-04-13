Sark seigneur looks to create plan for island's future
Sark's head of state wants to create a new vision for future of the island.
Seigneur Christopher Beaumont has invited The Prince's Foundation, a charity set up by the King to support creating communities, to the island.
He said the island desperately needed a long-term plan that kept it special but enabled investment and provision for its future.
Four members of foundation staff are due to visit from 24-26 April to speak to islanders.
They will assess the feasibility of producing, at a later stage, a long-term plan for the future of Sark.
The work is being paid for by a newly set up firm called Sark Property Company, run by the seigneur and businessman Sven Lorenz.
Mr Beaumont said they had been speaking to The Prince's Foundation for more than two years, so confirming the visit was a significant step forward.
He said: "This is a great opportunity to express views on the future of Sark, so we hope as many residents as possible can attend."
Mr Lorenz said: "The resulting report will be made available to the public.
"Our company is in a position to facilitate significant investment in Sark, but we first want an independent assessor to gauge the community's appetite for long-term planning, and work out what is most important to them."
