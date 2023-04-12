Further Condor Ferries disruption due to French strikes
Travellers from the Channel Islands will have their sailings disrupted due to planned industrial action in France.
Condor Ferries sailings were cancelled and rescheduled last week due to French strikes over planned pension changes.
Its services from St Malo and the Channel Islands on Friday have been amended and cancelled.
Condor Ferries apologised for the disruption, and said customers would automatically be booked on to a Saturday sailing instead.
It said its Friday evening service from St Malo to Jersey and Jersey to St Malo would operate as scheduled.
However, its Friday morning sailing would depart from Jersey one hour and 15 minutes earlier.
