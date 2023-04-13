UK emergency alert test will not affect phones in Jersey and Guernsey
- Published
A UK emergency alerts test should not affect any phones in Jersey or Guernsey, the Channel Islands Emergency Planning department has confirmed.
The UK government announced a siren would go off on nearly every smartphone in the UK on Sunday 23 April.
The 10 seconds of sound and vibration at 15:00 BST would be to test a new emergency alerts system.
Officer Kevin Murphy said UK phones in the islands on that date should not receive the alert.
However, he said islanders travelling in the UK at the time of the test would receive it on their phones.
Mr Murphy said: "Both islands have various options for alerting islanders of an emergency at short notice.
"In such a small community, in many cases alerts would be issued effectively through traditional media and social media.
"We will continue to review our options for how we communicate with the public in an emergency."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.