Interim measures could see Guernsey pensions rise
- Published
The committee for employment and social security is looking to increase pensions and benefits in Guernsey.
The department said it would be an interim measure to help support islands with the rising cost of living.
Pensioner Margaret Le Tissier said an increase in finances would help her with her weekly food shop and household bills.
"I think they've got to increase our pensions with the cost of living being so high in Guernsey," she said.
"If they could find somewhere that could give us 10% on our shopping that would be lovely, but I don't think they will."
Ms Le Tissier said it was "difficult" to afford all her maintenance costs.
She said: "You've got your household, insurance, water, electricity, heating, you've got everything that you've got to pay for.
"We've seen increases across the board really but mostly in shopping, shopping has gone up quite a lot."
The committee proposed a one-off increase of 2.9% to benefits in March, to take effect from July.
Vice-president Lindsay De Sausmarez said an "interim up-rating" would help islanders "keep pace with the inflated costs of essential goods and services".
But Policy and Resources said the States could not afford any more expenditure.
A letter is set to be debated at a States meeting on 26 April.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.