Alderney islanders asked to report dead seabirds
Islanders in Alderney are being asked to report any dead seabirds they find on beaches as experts continue testing for bird flu.
States Veterinary Officers said people should "be watchful" after about 25% of Alderney's adult gannet population died in 2022 due to Avian Influenza.
It hoped the colony would rebuild again since their return in February.
The States said the risk of humans catching the virus was low, but to avoid close contact.
Dog owners have also been asked to prevent their pets from making contact with dead or sick seabirds.
Alderney Wildlife Trust has installed cameras to monitor breeding birds including puffins, storm petrels and gulls on Burhou - a small island to the north west of Alderney.
Cameras have also been installed on the Les Etacs stacks, two rocks to the west of the island, to monitor the gannet population.
