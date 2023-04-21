Person taken to hospital following crash in Guernsey
A person has been taken to hospital following a road crash in Guernsey.
Police officers, firefighters and paramedics attended the incident on L'Hyvreuse Avenue, St Peter Port, on Friday morning.
Bailiwick Law Enforcement said the road was blocked and asked people to avoid the area.
A spokeswoman from Guernsey Police confirmed one person had been taken to hospital.
No further details have been released.
