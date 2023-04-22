Gran Fondo Jersey expected to attract hundreds of cyclists
Hundreds of cyclists will be taking to Jersey's roads on Sunday morning.
Organisers of the Gran Fondo Jersey are expecting between 400 and 500 riders to take part in the event, being staged for the second time.
It is raising money for Jersey Cheshire Home, a residential facility caring solely for adults with disabilities.
Rides on two routes of 70km (44 miles) and 110km (68 miles) will start at 07:30 BST on St Helier waterfront and pass several of the island's landmarks.
Organiser Ian Williams said: "Each year hundreds of Jersey cyclists travel to Europe and beyond to compete in similar events, and I thought Jersey is a beautiful place, so why don't we try and stage an event here and bring our fellow riders to our island and support our local economy.
"From an island perspective, the Isle of Man has achieved it so we should be able to as well"
The race is expected to finish from about 10:30 BST, and people are invited to watch on a closed road in front of an event village in People's Park.
Organisers said there would be some disruption on the roads, and are asking members of the public to be patient if they come across a diversion, or see a group of cyclists.
