Guernsey monthly bus use increases for first time since pandemic
- Published
Monthly bus passenger numbers in Guernsey have increased against 2019 figures for the first time since the Covid pandemic.
In March 2023, passengers took 140,018 single bus journeys, compared to 136,543 in March 2019.
The 2.5% increase marks a milestone after the Covid pandemic hit the use of public transport.
The States said the March upward swing was "encouraging" as it was likely due to local uptake, rather than visitors.
'Many benefits'
Prior to the pandemic, bus journeys in Guernsey had increased every year for six years, reaching a record high of two million in 2019, the States of Guernsey said.
But working from home, lockdown travel restrictions and reduced tourism led to a rapid decline in use.
Deputy Adrian Gabriel, vice-president of the Committee for the Environment & Infrastructure, said the trend reversal was "fantastic".
He said: "Travelling by bus has many benefits - both for individuals and for the wider community.
"For individuals, travelling by bus is a much more affordable option than travelling by car.
"You don't have to think about parking, and you can normally sit and relax on your way to work, school or wherever it is you are going."
He said the increase in bus travel also meant less congestion, fewer carbon emissions, greater public health and safety benefits, lower taxpayer bills and "stronger wider economic impacts".
