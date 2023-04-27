Pensioners struggling to heat homes, Age Concern Guernsey says
Pensioners in Guernsey are struggling to heat their homes, according to the chairperson of Age Concern Guernsey.
David Ingliss said pensioners needed Employment and Social Security's (ESS) proposed increase of 2.9% to their States of Guernsey pensions.
Policy and Resources has opposed the increase in pensions and benefits and asked for them to be "more targeted".
The proposal to increase pensions and benefits is set to be voted on this week.
Latest inflation figures show prices are rising by 8.3% in March 2023, with food inflation at 12.4%.
Pensioner Anne Ogier said the increase was only fair given the increasing cost of living.
"We need a bit more pension, we've worked hard in our lives," she said.
"The rise in the pensions doesn't cover the rise in the doctors' bills, let alone anything else, and food and petrol. We need our cars more than most because we can't walk as far as we used to."
President of Policy and Resources Deputy Peter Ferbrache has asked for the benefits to be more targeted at those who need it.
"Our view is that the £3.5m which would come from different funds to pay for this, could be better focussed if it were applied to people that needed it, rather than a broad brush increase across the board."
"There are some pensioners finding it a real struggle and we need to target them."
ESS has said the proposed increases are to address "the immediate cost of living crisis affecting islanders".
Pensioner Shirley Hollings said: "If the increase doesn't happen, we will just have to manage on what we have got. It means you have to buy only what you have the money for."
ESS will bring proposals for changes to contributory and non-contributory benefit rates for 2024 in October and November 2023, respectively.
