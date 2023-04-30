Guernsey children encouraged to bake for Liberation Day
- Published
Children in Guernsey are being encouraged to bake for Liberation Day.
Islanders will celebrate the 78th anniversary of the end of the German Occupation of Guernsey during World War Two on Tuesday 9 May.
The States of Guernsey said it would provide free bottles filled with ingredients to make cupcakes.
Committee for Education, Sport and Culture Deputy Sue Aldwell said it was important to educate the island's youth about its occupation.
She said: "It is crucial that local children learn about such a significant day in the island's history.
"The baking bottles and activity packs are a fun way for them to get involved with celebrating Guernsey's freedom."
The States will also provide Liberation activity packs including themed crosswords, word searches, colouring sheets and a cavalcade checklist.
It said it hoped the interactive activities would be a "fun way for children and their families to get involved with Liberation Day celebrations".
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.