Guernsey businesses needed to run garden waste collection trial
Guernsey's waste service is looking for businesses to help run a garden waste collection trial.
Households can currently take garden waste to the site at Chouet or a private facility at Le Friquet.
The trial is expected to operate over three months this summer, and if it works, there would then be the option of a regular collection service.
Ben Henry, Guernsey Waste recycling officer, said the scheme would provide households with "another option".
He said the collection service would need to cover all its costs from the annual charge households pay to participate.
In a survey carried out in 2021, 22% of local households said they would pay for a regular collection service if it was available,
Businesses interested in helping run the scheme are asked to contact the government.
