Guernsey goldsmith creates coronation spoons
- Published
A Guernsey goldsmith has created limited edition coronation spoons ahead of the celebration in May.
Bruce Russell said the pieces were based on the Coronation Spoon which is the oldest item of regalia in the crown jewels.
A portion of each sale will be donated to Les Bourgs Hospice - a charity which King Charles is patron of.
Mr Russell has previously been commissioned to create several royal pieces.
These included a wedding gift for the king's wedding to Princess Diana in 1981.
"A coronation is generally a once-in-a-lifetime event, so of course, we wanted to mark it with something special," he said.
"I absolutely loved the challenge of creating a piece to the same specifications as over 600 years ago and echoing the passion for detail and commitment that those ancient craftsmen had."
He said each spoon would be based on the original design, but the "stylised monsters" depicted on them would instead "feature the Royal Lions from the Guernsey and Jersey seals".
There will be 74 spoons produced to represent each year of King Charles' age.
