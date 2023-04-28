Sark ferry crash causes minor damage to hull
- Published
A passenger ferry that conveys people between the islands of Sark and Guernsey has been taken out of use after it crashed into the harbour.
The Corsaire de Sercq had a minor crash while it was turning around in Sark harbour earlier.
Guernsey harbour authorities said there were no serious injuries but have suspended its operation while an assessment is carried out.
The Trident ferry would take its place in the meantime, they said.
