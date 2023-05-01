Deputy found guilty of breaking States code of conduct
A panel has found a deputy guilty of breaking the States code of conduct.
The panel found Deputy Victoria Oliver misled members of the Development and Planning Authority (DPA) regarding Deputy Richard Graham.
It heard Mrs Oliver inaccurately told members how the former deputy ended his vice-presidency of Home Affairs.
The panel deemed the complaint, submitted by former Home Affairs President Mary Lowe, to be of minor nature and cautioned Mrs Oliver.
Mrs Oliver accepted her caution, and although the complaint has been upheld, there was no determination that Mrs Oliver deliberately misled other members of the DPA.
'Materially misrepresented'
The panel was told by Mrs Lowe that she regarded Deputy Oliver's behaviour as "appalling".
The report stated Mrs Lowe believed "Deputy Oliver's misstatement had materially misrepresented both her position and the position of Mr Graham".
Mrs Oliver told the panel she had no recollection of making the claim about Mr Graham on 18 January and was very unwell at the time.
A doctor's letter confirmed to the panel that Deputy Oliver had been "acutely unwell" when she attended the DPA meeting in January when she allegedly made the claim.
The panel said Mrs Oliver should fulfil the offer she made to correct the record so as to make clear that Mrs Lowe did not take a motion to Committee for Home Affairs to have her vice-president removed as she did not want to work with him.
The situation arose after Deputy Andy Taylor released a statement announcing his resignation from the DPA.
Weeks later he decided against giving his resignation and remained as vice-president of the DPA.
Following that, an attempt was made on the committee to install Deputy John Dyke as vice-president, but it failed.
The code of conduct investigation panel comprised the Very Reverend John Guille as chairman, Louise Hall and Micky Fooks.
Mrs Oliver has been contacted for comment.
