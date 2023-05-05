Guernsey islanders share memories of the 1953 Coronation
Islanders have been sharing their memories of the last time Guernsey saw the coronation of a new monarch.
Special coronation day lunches have been held at the Jubilee Day Centre in St Sampsons.
Visitors have been recalling details of where they were when Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953.
A programme of events in Guernsey have been announced to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III on Saturday.
Phyllis Goddard, 82, was 12 years old and remembers watching it live on television.
"It was the golden coach that got stuck in your mind," she said.
"It was a great occasion for all of us. Some were lucky enough to see it on television and all the regalia with it, and the bands marching.
"The Queen looked wonderful. She's been a good Queen. The King is going to be a very good King. We're looking forward to seeing the Coronation," she added.
Another islander, named Cath, said she listened to the events unfold around the radio: "It was a special day but it was so disappointing with the weather.
"We lived at Cobo and it was pouring with rain."
Carol Priaulx who volunteers at the centre remembers being allowed to leave school for the occasion.
She said: "I happened to go to Notre Dame school and us children were walked down to the Gaumont cinema.
"We didn't have a television in those days or anything, all you had was the cinema and it was wonderland to us - it was just lovely.
"It was a part of history and looking back it means a lot more that we were there," she said.
