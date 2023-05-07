Guernsey passport fees to rise from 1 June 2023
Prices for passports issued in Guernsey will increase from 1 June 2023.
The cost of an adult passport will rise from £85 to £93, a child's from £58.50 to £64, fast-track for adults from £142 to £155 and for children £122 to £126.
The States of Guernsey said the change would align the fees across the UK and the other Crown Dependencies.
UK fees changed in February with a standard adult passport costing £93 if applied for via a paper form and £82.50 if applied for online.
Online applications are available for Bailiwick of Guernsey passports.
The new fees cover those applying for their first passport and those renewing.
The States of Guernsey urged islanders to check passport validity and specific travel advice relevant to the country they were planning to visit and to consider the six-to-eight-week processing time for applications.
