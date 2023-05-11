Guernsey Football Club celebrates ten-year anniversary
- Published
Guernsey Football Club is set to celebrate its ten-year anniversary with a gala dinner after missing celebrations due to the pandemic.
The club's end of season awards will be combined into a special party, organisers said.
The black-tie gala will take place on 16 July at the St Pierre Park Hotel, with fans encouraged to attend.
The team's commercial director Nic Legg, said he can think of "no better way to celebrate".
The club was founded in 2011 but it was not possible to mark the anniversary in 2021 due to lockdown restrictions.
Mr Legg said: "Ten years is a long time and Guernsey Football Club has been through many ups and downs through that time.
"Fresh from a remarkable turnaround which has seen us secure survival in the league with three games to spare, despite being rock bottom at Christmas, I can think of no better way to celebrate than with this exciting summer gala."
People can purchase tickets by emailing the club.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.