Guernsey bus smart card and night bus fares to increase
The cost of bus smart cards and night bus fares is due to increase from next month, transport bosses say.
The States said the increases, from Monday 5 June, were the first since February 2022 and smart card prices were increasing in line with inflation.
They include the around-island single day pass rising from £7.50 to £10, and a night bus single up from £3.50 to £5.
People have been invited to comment on the planned rises by Friday 26 May before they come into effect.
Any comments should be emailed to passengertransport@gov.gg.
