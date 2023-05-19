Fifty-day countdown to Guernsey's Island Games
With 50 days to go until Guernsey's Island Games, people are encouraged to decorate their homes, schools and businesses with flags and bunting.
A judging panel will award prizes to the best decorated.
The games begins on 8 July, with an opening ceremony along the town's seafront.
In total, there will be 2,194 athletes from 24 member islands around the world, competing in 14 different sports across 25 venues.
Tamara O'Brien has made a series of Guernsey Island Games-themed postbox toppers.
There will be 14 toppers on postboxes around St Peter Port, Envoy House, and the airport.
'Festoon your shed'
Amanda Hibbs, communications and events director for the games, said: "After a difficult few years the Island Games will put a smile back on people's faces and we'd love to see more flags flying than ever before.
"The local athletes have told us how much it means to them to be competing on home soil, and they can't wait to see flags flying. Our advice is that if you've still got your Liberation Day flags and bunting up, leave them up for the games.
"Be as colourful and creative as you like, have fun, wave flags from balconies, hang them from windows, adorn your garden, you could even festoon your shed."
Organisers said postbox toppers representing all 14 sports in the games will appear across the island.
'Cheering you on'
Amy Critchlow, who will be competing in the triathlon for her fourth games, said: "It will be amazing having as many supporters around the course as possible."
Triathlon runner, Chris Norman, who will be taking part in his first games, said: "You can never beat home support, it makes such a difference racing locally and seeing faces you know cheering you on as you run through, it's always such a great feeling and always makes you push that bit harder as well."
There will be three prizes of £100 each for the best decorated locations and organisers will donate £50 to each of the winners' chosen charities.
People who want to enter the competition can email a photo of their decorated place to info@guernsey2023.gg or post the photo to Guernsey 2023 NatWest International Island Games, La Villiaze, St Andrew's, GY6 8YP.
Entries need to be submitted by 1 July.
