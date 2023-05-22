Guernsey affordable housing: More people seeking help
- Published
Affordable housing difficulties in Guernsey are becoming an "increasingly serious problem", Citizens Advice Guernsey (CAG) has said.
A report showed CAG had 37 clients in the first three months of 2023, compared with 79 during all of 2022.
The charity said it may be time to consider "more creative and alternative" solutions.
States of Guernsey figures show the average rent in Guernsey is about 54% of average income.
An Office for National Statistics report defines affordability in the private rental sector as being "if a household would spend the equivalent of 30% or less of their income on rent".
The Access to Affordable Housing report, which looks at data from 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, states if difficulties continue at the current rate, CAG could expect to see 148 clients by the end of 2023.
'Essential'
Interim CAG chief executive Annie Ashmead said: "This is clearly becoming an increasingly serious problem and needs to be addressed."
Mrs Ashmead said in the short term, because of the current lack of affordable housing, it may be time for Guernsey to consider approaches taken in other jurisdictions such as the UK's offering tax breaks to owners under the Rent a Room scheme.
"In the longer term, the building of more affordable houses in the private sector and social housing seems essential," she said.
When asked for comment the States of Guernsey referred the BBC to a statement made on 26 April by Deputy Lindsay De Sausmarez, President of the Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure.
In the statement she said housing was "one of the most serious challenges gripping the island".
Ms De Sausmarez said a review carried out by external consultants Arc4 concluded the housing market was "in systemic market failure and that system-wide solutions are needed".
