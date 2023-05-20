No immediate plans to scrap Guernsey mail plane
The boss of Guernsey Post has said there are no current plans to swap its mail plane for a ferry.
It comes as Royal Mail and Jersey Post "jointly explore" alternatives to a plane for moving mail between Jersey and the UK.
Boley Smillie, chief executive of Guernsey Post, said there was no immediate plan to follow suit.
He said the "status quo" required a mail plane but they would have to "keep their options open" in future.
The plane used to fly into Guernsey each day was "full both ways" making it "more economical than in other jurisdictions", he added.
It worked both for Royal Mail's south-bound delivery and Guernsey's northbound dispatch, he said.
He added: "Those two between them do significant volumes in a very important industry so it is imperative we keep the plane whilst we have that industry.
"Where we are right now, as long as the status quo remains, we have to have that aircraft for that particular business model to work.
"Royal Mail have given me reassurance that the mail plane will continue, particularly while we have such important fulfilment businesses on the island."
However, he said they would "have to keep their options open in future, not knowing what will happen".
"But for the time being there's just no change," Mr Smillie added.
He said businesses in Guernsey would be consulted on any imminent change.
Mr Smillie said the postal industry was a in a "state of flux", with high volumes of parcel deliveries contrasting with "rapidly declining" letter sending.
On rising costs, he said the price of international exports had "gone up significantly" in recent years but that they "tried very hard" not to pass those prices on to customers.
The change is being explored as Royal Mail holds a consultation on its 2023 Postal Scheme, including ending the provision of a next day service to the Crown Dependencies.