Alderney Ferry damaged during private charter
Repairs have begun on the Alderney Ferry after it hit an unknown object, taking it out of service.
Alderney Ferry Services Ltd said its boat was chartered to another local company for a private wildlife tour, where it hit a submerged object.
The Causeway Explorer hit the object behind the Alderney Breakwater, and no passengers or crew were injured.
The company confirmed its services would continue after it chartered another vessel.
It said: "Our main priority looking forward for the next couple of weeks is to provide the reliable service which we are accustomed to but without Causeway Explorer."
Repairs are under way in Guernsey and the company has chartered a catamaran from Brixham in Devon called 'Spot On' to operate for the next two weeks.
It said to customers: "You will continue to get the same excellent service but just with a different vessel and Causeway Explorer will be back very soon."
