Social housing tenants surveyed on income limits
- Published
Guernsey's States wants the views of social housing tenants on the temporary suspension of income limits for residents.
It has sent a survey to all Guernsey Housing Association and social housing properties asking for people's views.
In 2021, the States announced it would suspend the limits on income for residents to get more people in work, without risking losing their home.
The policy was extended in October 2022 to the end of 2024.
The States is asking whether the current policy benefits residents and if it should continue into 2025.
When launched in 2021, Committee for Economic Development Vice President Steve Falla said the suspension was to help with the recruitment crisis affecting local businesses.
In the leaflet, the States said the change was to "enable tenants to maximise their earning potential without putting tenancies at risk".
Under the old rules, a single person with no children could live in a one-bed property if he or she was earning less than £27,560 a year, or £530 a week.
Residents have until 2 June to complete the survey and all submissions will be anonymous.
