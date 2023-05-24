Guernsey affordable housing needs £50m says deputy
About £50m is needed to meet the States of Guernsey's affordable housing target, a deputy has said.
The president of Employment and Social Security said without extra money his committee could only deliver 40% of about 1,000 homes needed.
Deputy Peter Roffey said the £36.2m agreed in 2021, would "enable us to deliver around 415 homes".
Earlier in 2023, the States said 721 units of accommodation needed to be built over the next five years.
Mr Roffey told deputies there was currently enough money for the seven developments "prioritised for the next couple of years".
But he believes unless more money is granted later this year future projects will not be planned.
"It is absolutely crucial that we know that more capital is coming," he said.
"Unless this happens, we will not be able to commit any funding to things like buying new sites, or paying for architects' plans, for medium-term pipeline developments."
'No chance'
Mr Roffey said on top of the social and partial ownership properties which needed to be built, about 300 key worker and specialised accommodation also needed to be built.
"The number of homes we need to build [all together] is close to 1,000."
In an update to States members Mr Roffey also expressed his concerns about the capacity of the local construction industry to deliver that.
"But one thing is certain; without a lot more capital funding, we stand absolutely no chance at all," he said.
"So, it is not just a question of a crude decision between hospitals and schools that members will have to address in July.
"This project is just as crucial, if not more so, as it underpins government's ability to deliver its critical services."
John Fernandez BBC Political Reporter Analysis
July's meeting will not be a straight shoot out between secondary transformation and extending the hospital.
Deputy Roffey is bursting through the saloon door with a demand for about £50m for affordable housing.
He argues without extra money, the States will get nowhere near its current target.
With housing underpinning almost every crisis the States is facing at the moment, whether it's recruitment in education, health, hospitality or construction it means the States is facing an even tougher decision in July.
Many deputies have already told me with all these competing demands, and others likely to emerge before the Government Work Plan debate, there's every chance the States ends its meeting in July with something that looks like a decision, but actually doesn't move the island any further on.
