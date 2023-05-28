Seasonal speed limits return for Guernsey coastal roads
Annual seasonal speed limits and a time restricted one-way road will be reintroduced in Guernsey.
From Thursday, coastal roads Route De la Lague, Vazon and Route De Rocquaine will change from 35mph to 25mph (56km/h to 40km/h).
Petit Bot Road will become a one-way road between the Tearooms to Les Pages between 10:00 and 19:00 BST.
The States of Guernsey confirmed the road measures would remain in place until Saturday 30 September.
The aim is to make the coastal roads safer for pedestrians visiting beaches in the summer months.
Route De la Lague and Route De Rocquaine will be closed from the Imperial Hotel to La Route du Coudre, and Vazon from the Martello Tower to Fort Houmet access road.
