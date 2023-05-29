Guernsey's Little Chapel centenary celebrated
People have gathered to celebrate the centenary of Guernsey's Little Chapel.
It was built in 1923 by Brother Déodat-Antoine, as a miniature replica of the famous grotto and Basilica of Massabielle at Lourdes, in France.
On Monday, a private service of "thanksgiving" was held at the chapel for his life.
Andrew Warren, chairman at the Little Chapel Foundation, said: "We wanted to get it [the chapel] looking as good as we could for this centenary."
He said Brother Déodat-Antoine was "a man of true dedication".
Recent improvements include the installation of handrails on the steps leading up to the main door and repairs to several patches of missing mosaic work.
An ornate model of the chapel made from seashells is on display in the lower crypt and Guernsey Post is releasing a series of throughout the year.
A statue of the Virgin Mary that stands in the grotto at the front of the chapel has also been restored voluntarily by Andrea Guilbert who said it was an "honour and a privilege".
