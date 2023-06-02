Warning over using unlicensed drivers in Guernsey

Police are encouraging islanders to "rely on licensed transport, such as a registered taxi or a bus"

Guernsey Police are warning islanders over using unlicensed drivers to take them home after a night out.

The Bailiwick of Guernsey Law Enforcement said it was working on two "serious" investigations.

It said although islanders "live in a very safe community", people can "never know" the intentions of a stranger.

Officers said they would check on people getting a lift to "ensure they know the driver and are not being taken advantage of".

"We want to make sure everyone in Guernsey can enjoy a night out and then get home safely at the end of it," the force said.

Police also encouraged islanders to "rely on licensed transport, such as a registered taxi or a bus, or on a friend or family that you know well" instead.

