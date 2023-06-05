Guernsey cliff rescue after kayakers spot dog
Cliff rescue teams have lifted a dog stuck on Guernsey's south coast to safety.
Albie was reported missing by owners on Sunday evening and spotted shortly afterwards by kayakers between Icart and La Jaonnets Bay.
The coastguard initially searched the area on foot and could hear occasional barking.
The inshore lifeboat and fire service were then called into help.
The search was called off overnight but the cliff rescue team returned to the area just before 12:00 BST after a potential sighting.
Having pinpointed where the dog was it took 90 minutes to lift Albie to safety, before reuniting him with his family.
The GSPCA thanked all those involved in the search.
Manager Steve Byrne said: "The owners are absolutely delighted as you can expect. He'd been out overnight and missing for over 24 hours. So very happy owners and a very happy dog."
