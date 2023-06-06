Vaping: Guernsey parents urged to 'start conversations' with children
Parents in Guernsey are being encouraged to start conversations with their children about vaping.
The Health Improvement Commission (HIC) has given the advice after a survey into young people's behaviours.
The Guernsey Young People's Survey said the number of students who said they vaped regularly had increased from 2% in 2019 to 10% in 2022.
Lucy Cave from the HIC said "although the harmful effects might be less than smoking, it is not harmless".
In her role as tobacco harm reduction officer, she is encouraging parents to explain why vaping is harmful.
"We know there has been an increase in the number of 11 to 17-year-olds who are vaping in Guernsey so we need to encourage parents and children and young people to have these conversations," she said.
"The short-term effects that we do know about are coughing, headaches, dizziness and sore throats, but one of the main concerns is that the long-term health effects aren't yet known."
Guernsey's Director of Public Health, Dr Nicola Brink, said: "The only acceptable use of vapes, in my opinion, is as a stop-smoking aid. I don't think there is any role for any other type of vaping.
"We know that for smokers it is safer to vape, but we also know that vaping is not risk-free."
Dr Brink said she was particularly concerned about increased use among young people.
"Vaping companies are marketing products using colours, flavours and cheap disposable options and my worry is that these are targeting children," she said.
Vapes or e-cigarettes are considered safer than normal cigarettes because they do not contain harmful tobacco, and they have become popular in helping people to quit smoking.
However, the vapour can still contain small amounts of chemicals, including nicotine.
More regulations covering vaping are being considered by Guernsey politicians.
