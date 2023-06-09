Aircraft fly in for 49th Guernsey Aero Club Air Rally
- Published
Twenty-two aircraft will arrive in Guernsey later for an annual air rally.
It is the 49th time the Guernsey Aero Club has held the event, which attracts pilots and aircraft from across the UK and France.
The first of the planes will arrive between 10:30 BST and 12:00.
The event is not open to the public, but enthusiasts can view the aircraft from outside the boundary fences at Guernsey Airport.
The air rally will bring about 50 visitors to the island, who will join more than 100 local pilots and their families.
Events include a navigational exercise in which seven aircraft and a helicopter will compete for a trophy.
Paul Guilbert, event organiser, said: "The event can only be held with the full support and co-operation of the local airport authorities and the Guernsey Aero Club is grateful for their kind support and co-operation again this year."
The event takes place between Friday and Sunday.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.