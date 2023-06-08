States of Alderney calls for proposals on tidal power
- Published
The States of Alderney is inviting energy companies to submit proposals on how to harness the island's tidal power.
It comes as the States looks at ways increase renewable energy, rather than rely on imported oil for the generation of electricity.
It said tidal energy could complement other solar and wind projects.
Tidal power relies on water flowing back and forward with the tides to turn turbines and generate electricity.
The States' energy working group said it would consider the responses of energy providers, including details of likely set-ups and cost per kilowatt of electricity generated, before proceeding with a formal tender process or negotiation.
Bill Abel, from the energy working group, said Alderney was too reliant on imported oil for electricity, heating and transport.
"This is not only unsustainable for environmental reasons but will continue to make energy expensive, with limited expectation of being able to reduce the costs to consumers," he said.
"We have the potential to produce renewable energy from solar, wind, tidal and wave resources and now, in addition to advancing solar and wind generation options, we are opening up the possibilities offered by our extensive tidal resources."
