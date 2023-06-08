States Works recruits line-marking robot in Guernsey
A GPS-guided robot has been purchased to help maintenance teams mark lines on sports pitches in Guernsey.
States Works has bought the device to help its ground maintenance work.
It will be used to mark out sports pitches on education sites, but will also be made available to other sports clubs on the island.
Richard Langmead, States Works' land management manager, said it would help his team "undertake these tasks more efficiently and effectively".
He added: "Our investment in the robot means we are now able to offer a wider range of pitch marking services to education sites, local sports clubs and other organisations, which we hope will be of interest to people."
States Works is a States-run company that provides contracting and maintenance services to the States of Guernsey and private clients.
The robot is designed to make line-marking projects faster than the previous method of doing it by hand.
Mr Langmead said: "We have only recently started using the robot, but we are already seeing excellent results and it has made the initial set-up and marking of the pitches much more efficient and accurate.
"It means the team can carry out other jobs nearby while the robot does its work."
The robot has more than 200 templates to create lines on sports pitches, athletic tracks, parking layouts and emblems.
