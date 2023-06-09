Guernsey teachers: Education needs 28 more by September
Guernsey's Education Department needs to recruit 28 more teachers before the next academic year.
Twenty of those vacancies are in the secondary sector, two in primary and six in the island's special needs schools.
Education is confident it will fill the roles by September.
Nick Hynes, director of Education, said despite a high number of vacancies "recruitment so far in that area has been really positive".
The deadline for teachers notifying Education they were resigning was 31 May.
Mr Hynes said: "It would be remiss of me not to recognise that particularly in the secondary sector we've had a higher level of resignations than typically we might have had for this time of year.
"And although we are confident, it really does underline the need for high levels of stability and certainty moving forward in putting in place the new model of education that's been agreed by the States," he added.
The amount Education spent on agency staff also increased significantly in 2022.
Figures from a BBC Freedom of Information request show expenditure was up from £430,000 in 2021 to more than £1.1m in 2022.
Teachers and learning support assistants supplied by agencies are used to cover vacancies, sickness, and maternity leave.
In May there were 45 agency staff employed across the island's schools.
Education says as costs per hour for agency staff are comparable to permanent employees it does not necessarily mean additional expenditure.
However, it does demonstrate the increased reliance on temporary staff and Mr Hynes said finding permanent staff was preferable.
He said: "Those staff who are permanently in place know the children well and can obviously take a more active part in how the school operates on a daily basis.
"That said, agency staff are employed to carry out that role of a teacher as if they were permanently employed, and many are employed on a longer term."
